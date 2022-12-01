Israel to deport Palestinian lawyer from Jerusalem to France

Israeli Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked on Thursday ordered the deportation of a jailed Palestinian from his place in occupied East Jerusalem to France.

Shaked revoked the residency of Salah Hammouri and ordered his deportation to France, Israeli newspaper Maariv reported.

Hammouri, a lawyer from occupied East Jerusalem, holds a French citizenship and has been working for a Palestinian rights group.

He has been detained by Israel under its controversial administrative detention policy, which allows Tel Aviv to hold Palestinians without charge or trial.

Under the Israeli law, the interior minister has the power to revoke the residency of Palestinians living in occupied East Jerusalem.

The French government has repeatedly urged the Israeli authorities to release Hammouri and allow him to live with his family in Jerusalem.

Israel alleges that Hammouri is an activist in "a banned militant group", in reference to his membership in the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP).





