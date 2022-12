France may face "some days" of power cuts this winter - RTE head

"The situation entails risks, but one must not think power cuts are inevitable," Xavier Piechaczyk told France Info radio. In RTE's scenario, there is a risk of "some days this winter" when the country's electricity monitoring application Ecowatt will display a red signal, Piechaczyk said. This would trigger a need to load users partially off the power grid.