Stoltenberg says NATO will not be ‘dragged into Putin’s war’ in Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday pledged continued support to Ukraine, but also pointed out that the alliance will remain cautious to avoid a wider war with Russia.



"NATO is not party to the conflict. We will not be dragged into Putin's war," Stoltenberg said at a joint news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, after their meeting in Berlin.



The NATO secretary general accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of deliberately bombing Ukraine's civilian and energy infrastructure, to freeze and starve the Ukrainians into submission.

"Putin is using winter as a weapon. And we cannot allow him to win. At this critical moment, our continued support for Ukraine is more important than ever," he added.



Stoltenberg thanked the German government for its financial and military support for Ukraine.



"Germany is among the allies providing most military, financial and humanitarian aid to Ukraine. Military equipment provided by Germany protects Ukrainian homes, schools and hospitals from Russian missile attacks," he said.