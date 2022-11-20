Fanatical Israeli settlers storm Masjid al-Aqsa

According to the news of the Palestinian official agency WAFA, based on local sources, dozens of Jewish settlers raided Masjid al-Aqsa on Sunday under the protection of the Israeli police and performed some religious rituals, especially in the eastern part of Aqsa.

Jewish settlers also tried to provoke the Palestinians who were in Harem-i Sharif during the raid.

According to the peace agreement signed between Israel and Jordan on October 26, 1994, Masjid al-Aqsa is under the auspices of the Jerusalem Islamic Foundations Administration.

However, since 2003, without the permission of the Administration, Jews have been entering the holy shrine with the unilateral decision of Israel, accompanied by police.

Describing these entries as raiding, the Islamic Foundations Administration of Jerusalem emphasizes that the sovereignty of Muslims is violated.