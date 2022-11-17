Scores dead in fire in Gaza Strip building, official tells radio

A fire broke out in a building in the Gaza strip, killing at least 21 people, an official told a local radio.

The fire broke out in an apartment in the Tel Al-Zaatar district of the Gaza Strip.

With the rapid growth of the fire, 21 people lost their lives and many were injured.

Local sources said that a fire broke out in the Abu Raya family home, which was celebrating the return of one of the family members from the trip.

While the cause of the fire is not yet known, an investigation has been launched into the incident.