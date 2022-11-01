YPG/PKK terror group kidnaps Syrian minor in Aleppo

The terrorist group YPG/PKK kidnapped a minor in northern Syria to force him to join its militant ranks, according to local sources.

YPG/PKK terrorists abducted S.M.A. age 15, in the Aleppo city center on Oct. 10, Redor Al Ahmet, spokesperson of the Independent Syrian Kurds Association, told Anadolu Agency.

Underlining that PKK/YPG terrorists have intensified child abduction cases in recent months to get more fighters, Al Ahmet said the terror group kidnapped some six children in October.

The YPG/PKK continues to recruit child fighters despite signing an agreement with the UN for their release.

The terrorist group usually takes young people and children it kidnaps or detains to terror camps for armed training, barring them from communicating with their families.

Images and news about child fighters are also featured in the so-called media outlets of the terrorist group.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is its Syrian terrorist offshoot.