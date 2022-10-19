Türkiye ‘neutralizes’ 3 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish security forces "neutralized" three PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"A total of three PKK terrorists were neutralized, one in Qandil in northern Iraq and two in the Claw 1-2 Operation zone," the ministry said on Twitter.

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq, close to the Turkish border, to plot attacks in Türkiye.

On May 27, Türkiye launched Operation Claw against the PKK in the Hakurk region of northern Iraq, followed by its second and third phases in July and late August.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and the EU -- has been responsible for deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.



