Israeli army kills Palestinian who opened fire at military checkpoint

Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian youth Wednesday who opened fire at a military checkpoint, killing a soldier, state media said.

The incident occurred after 11 days of extensive combing operations to find Uday Al-Tamimi, 22, in the Shuafat refugee camp in East Jerusalem.

According to state broadcaster Kan, Israeli authorities have confirmed the death of Al-Tamimi, adding that a hand grenade was found in his clothes.

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid congratulated the Israeli security forces, saying that the slain was attempting to "carry out another attack." "We will act hard and without hesitation against terrorism," he added.

On Oct. 8, Al-Tamimi opened fire at the Shuafat military checkpoint, killing Sergeant Noa Lazar and wounding another.

Israeli forces had launched search operations in the Shuafat camp and the neighboring town of Anata, which led to violent confrontations with the residents, and the arrest of a number of people.