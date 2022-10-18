Iran vows response to fresh EU sanctions

Iran condemned fresh sanctions imposed by the European Union on Iranian officials and institutions, vowing retaliation.



Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani termed the EU sanctions as a "violation of international law" and a "clear example of interference" in Iran's internal affairs.



"It is deeply regrettable that certain political motivations as well as relying on baseless, distorted information and fabricated claims by the enemies of the Iranian nation and the well-known media affiliated with them are the basis of such a wrong and unconstructive decision," he said.



Kanaani said the new sanctions were "an indication of the continuation of a biased approach and exploitation of human rights as a tool to achieve political goals."



"Iran already considers the European Union and its members as the great violators of human rights due to their inaction and cooperation regarding the illegal maximum sanctions of the United States," he said.



The spokesman said Iran will soon impose reciprocal sanctions against relevant European individuals and institutions in response to the new penalties.



On Monday, an EU foreign ministerial session decided to levy sanctions against 11 Iranian individuals and four entities over the country's crackdown on protests over the death of an Iranian woman in police custody.



The sanctions target Iran's morality police and two police figures, as well as a number of local chiefs along with Issa Zarepour, the country's information and communications technology minister.





































