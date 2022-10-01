Lebanon receives U.S. proposal for maritime border deal with Israel

Lebanese president Michel Aoun, left, meets with U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon Dorothy Shea, at the Presidential Palace in Baabda, east of Beirut, Lebanon, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. (AP Photo)

Lebanon said Saturday it had received a letter from U.S. mediator Amos Hochstein regarding a proposed solution to a maritime border dispute with Israel.

This came during a meeting between Lebanese President Michel Aoun and U.S. Ambassador Dorothy Shea in the capital Beirut.

A statement by the Lebanese Presidency said Aoun received "a written letter from Hochstein regarding proposals on demarcation of southern maritime border."

The statement, however, did not provide any further details about the U.S. proposal.

Last month, Lebanese officials cited "progress" in U.S.-mediated talks on maritime border demarcation with Israel.

Lebanon and Israel are locked in a dispute over a maritime area of 860 square kilometers (332 square miles), according to maps sent by both countries to the UN in 2011.

The area is rich in natural gas and oil. Starting in 2020, five sessions of indirect negotiations have been held on the issue under UN sponsorship and U.S. mediation, with the latest round held in May 2021.



























