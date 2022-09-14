Firefighters battle to control forest fire in southern Türkiye

Firefighters and other personnel are battling to contain a fire that erupted Wednesday in a forest in southern Türkiye.

The cause of the fire in Ula district of Muğla province is still unknown. A total of 37 water sprinklers, 19 water tenders, 23 ground crews, six bulldozers and many forest workers as well as a fire crew are engaged in the operation.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Muğla Governor Orhan Tavli said that efforts are continuing to control the blaze, which spread with the wind.

"There is no evacuation in the region at the moment. Hopefully, the teams would bring the fire under control," he said.

At daybreak, eight helicopters and five planes joined the firefighting efforts.