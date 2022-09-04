6 Israeli troop, civilian injured in occupied West Bank shooting

Seven Israelis were reportedly injured in a drive-by shooting in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, according to the military.

A military statement said the injuries occurred when a bus carrying Israeli soldiers came under a shooting attack from a passing car in the Jordan Valley.

One soldier was reportedly in serious condition, while five other soldiers and a civilian were lightly hurt.

There was no claim of responsibility for the attack.

Israeli media said two Palestinian suspects were arrested over the attack, while a third suspect apparently fled.

The Israeli army said a manhunt has been launched to search for additional perpetrators.