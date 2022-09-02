News Middle East Israel agrees purchase of U.S. air tankers amid tensions with Iran

A Boeing KC-46A Pegasus sits on the tarmac at Boeing facilities at Boeing Field in this aerial photo in Seattle, Washington, U.S. March 21, 2019. Picture taken March 21, 2019. (REUTERS Photo)

Israel is to buy refuelling planes from the United States that could be of use in a possible attack on Iran's nuclear sites, the Jerusalem Post reported on Friday.



The Israeli Air Force (IAF) had signed a deal for four Boeing KC-46 aerial refuelling tankers in a deal valued at $927.4 million, the newspaper said.



"The four new planes that will begin to arrive in 2025 are set to replace the IAF's ageing fleet of Re'em Boeing 707 tankers, aircraft that have been flying in various guises for well over half a century," it said.



Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz described the deal as important.



"The refuelling aircraft that are being purchased, along with the procurement of an F-35 squadron, helicopters, submarines and advanced munitions will enable the Israeli Defence Force to meet its security challenges both near and far," Gantz told the Jerusalem Post.



"This is yet another testament to the powerful alliance and strategic ties between the defence establishments and governments of Israel and the United States," he added.





































