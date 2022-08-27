Turkish troops 'neutralise' nine more PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish military and intelligence unit "neutralised" nine the bloody-minded PKK terrorists in operations in northern Iraq, the Defence Ministry and state-run media said on Saturday.

Ankara regularly carries out air strikes in neighbouring Iraq as part of its cross-border offensive against PKK militants based there.

"Our operations will continue until the last terrorist is neutralised," the ministry said on Twitter, adding that the military targeted seven more PKK members.

State-owned Anadolu Agency reported separately that the National Intelligence Organisation (MIT) had "neutralised" two PKK terrorists in the Sulaymaniyah region of Iraq.

The PKK terror group has launched a terror campaign against the Turkish state since 1984 and leaving more than 40,000 people martyred. It is regarded as a terrorist group by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union.