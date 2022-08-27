Palestinians rally support to detainees in Israeli jails

Palestinian resistance groups on Saturday called for a new mass campaign to rally support for detainees in Israeli jails.

A joint statement by Hamas and Islamic Jihad after a meeting in the Lebanese capital Beirut called for efforts "to provide support to captives in Israeli prisons."

Throughout this week, Palestinians held by Israel have refused to take part in daily security checks, returned their meals, and organized sit-ins in prison yards. They accuse Israeli authorities of reneging on understandings reached after protests in March.

Palestinians cite the arbitrary transfers of detainees, particularly female prisoners, as just one of the abuses by Israeli officials.

According to Palestinian figures, there are nearly 4,550 Palestinian detainees in Israeli jails, including 175 minors and 31 female detainees, along with around 700 detainees held under Israeli administrative detention without charge or trial.























