New humanitarian crises have deprioritized Israeli-Palestinian conflict: UNRWA chief

The head of the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees said Thursday that political priorities, shifting regional dynamics and the emergence of new humanitarian crises have deprioritized the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

In his briefing to the UN Security Council, Philippe Lazzarini painted a bleak picture of the situation in the Middle East amid heightened tensions.

''Over 80% of Palestine refugees in Lebanon, Syria and Gaza live below the poverty line,'' he said. ''In Syria, after 11 years of conflict, the most destitute families are returning to live amid the rubble of their destroyed homes as they can no longer afford rent."

Lazzarini also said the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) was facing a funding crisis and called for political and financial support.