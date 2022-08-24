Qatar, Pakistan hold talks to boost relations

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani held talks in the capital Doha on Wednesday with Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif to discuss bilateral relations.



The talks also dwelt on issues of mutual concern, including efforts to combat terrorist, the emir's office, Amiri Diwan, said in a statement.



Sheikh Tamim underlined "the importance of building and developing brotherly and strategic relations between the two countries," the statement said.



Sharif, for his part, expressed keenness to strengthen relations between the two countries "to achieve common aspirations and develop them to broader horizons and multiple fields," the statement said.



Meanwhile, the Qatar Investment Authority announced plans to invest $3 billion in various commercial and investment sectors in Pakistan.



Pakistan's economy is experiencing difficulties amid a drop in the country's foreign reserves, which stood at $7.8 billion.