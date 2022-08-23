Iraq’s top judicial body suspend activities amid protests

Iraq's top judicial body on Tuesday suspended its activities following a sit-in staged by supporters of Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr.



In a statement, the Supreme Judicial Council said it decided to suspend all judicial activities after al-Sadr's supporters staged a sit-in outside the gates of the body's Baghdad headquarters to demand the dissolution of Parliament.



The statement accused al-Sadr's supporters of pressuring the Federal Supreme Court to dissolve the Parliament, saying it put all judicial activities on hold in protest of such "unconstitutional acts and violations of the law."



The council held the government and the political party standing behind the demonstration full responsibility for the protest's consequences.



The Federal Supreme Council was scheduled to consider a lawsuit demanding the dissolution of Parliament on Tuesday, but the session was postponed to Aug. 30.



On August 14, the Supreme Judicial Council said it does not have the authority to dissolve the Parliament.



Iraq has been in a political deadlock for nine months following general elections last October, which has since failed to agree on a new government between rival parties.



