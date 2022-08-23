POLANDS PRESIDENT CALLS FOR REMOVAL OF NORD STREAM 2

On a visit to Kyiv, Polish President Andrzej Duda called for the elimination of the Baltic Sea gas pipeline between Russia and Germany, Nord Stream 2.



There can be no return to normality in relations with Moscow, Duda said on Tuesday at the deliberations of the so-called Crimea Platform. Therefore, a new policy is required to dispose of Nord Stream 2, Duda said, according to Polish news agency PAP.



Poland and other eastern EU countries long criticized the Russian-German project as giving the Kremlin leverage over Europe and putting the continent's energy security at risk.



The German government refused to put the pipeline into operation in February, due to the looming Russian attack. However, there are still advocates for Nord Stream 2 in Berlin.



At the Crimea Platform, Ukraine tried to mobilize international support to bring home the Crimean Peninsula, which was annexed by Russia in 2014.



"Crimea was and is as much a part of Ukraine as Gdansk or Lublin is a part of Poland, as Nice is a part of France, Cologne is a part of Germany and Rotterdam is a part of the Netherlands," Duda said.



Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, whose country has good relations with Russia, also said Crimea clearly belonged to Ukraine.