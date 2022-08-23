 Contact Us

Latvia begins dismantling Soviet victory monument

Construction workers removed several giant bronze statues from the monument on Tuesday, which was surrounded by a protective screen and blocked off by police.

Published 23.08.2022 21:27
Subscribe
  • 1
  • 17
Latvian authorities have begun dismantling the Soviet victory monument in the capital Riga.
Heart of Brazil's 'emperor' to be displayed on independence day
"If you see me, weep": Europe's drought exposes ancient stones
US Navy's 'Carson City' docked at port of Barcelona, Spain
Millions of mayflies cover historical bridge with 'death flight'
New Jersey beach town museum offers retro thrills for pinball fans