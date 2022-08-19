Children among at least 14 killed in Syria missile strike

The death toll from a missile strike in Syria's northwestern town of al-Bab on Friday has climbed to 14, according to reports from the ground.

Children are among the fatalities in the strike, which targeted a part of the town with heavy civilian presence.

At least 37 more people have been injured.

There has been no claim of responsibility so far.

Al-Bab was among several cities in northern Syria cleared of terrorists by Turkish forces under Operation Euphrates Shield, which aimed to rid the area of terrorists and enable the safe voluntary return of displaced Syrians.

Launched in August 2016, more than 2,600 Daesh/ISIS terrorists were killed and another 413 terrorists neutralized by the time the operation ended in March 2017.





























