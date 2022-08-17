3 Palestinians injured by Israeli army fire in West Bank

Three Palestinians were wounded by Israeli army fire in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, according to medics.



In a statement, the Palestinian Red Crescent said its medics transferred three injured people from Balata refugee camp east of Nablus to the Rafidia hospital for medical attention.



A minor was among the injured who were shot in their legs, it added.



According to eyewitnesses, Israeli forces stormed Balata refugee camp and surrounded a house, triggering clashes with angry Palestinians during which Israeli forces used live fire and tear gas canisters.



An exchange of fire was reported between Palestinian gunmen and Israeli forces during the clashes.



