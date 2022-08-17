Scholz met by loud protests in eastern German town of Neuruppin

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz was greeted by loud protests as he attended a civic meeting in the eastern German town of Neuruppin on Wednesday.



He was speaking along with a member of parliament from his own Social Democrats. But the far-right AfD and the hard-left Die Linke party (The Left party) had called for demonstrations. The two parties are strongest in the east.



Protesters shouted "traitor to the people" and "get lost." Scholz could barely be heard.



Several hundred people were at the venue.