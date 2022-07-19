Lebanon security forces raid central bank to arrest governor

Lebanese security forces raided the central bank in the capital Beirut on Tuesday in search of its governor Riad Salameh.



Security forces also searched Salameh's home north of Beirut but could not find him, according to an Anadolu Agency reporter.



The raid came upon a judicial order issued against the governor as part of investigation into accusations of illicit enrichment and money laundering.



"We were ordered by the Public Prosecution in Beirut to leave," Judge Ghada Aoun, told reporters following the raid.



In February, Aoun issued an arrest warrant against Salameh after he refused three times to appear before her for questioning.



Salameh, who has been in his position for over 28 years, faces accusations of money laundering and embezzlement amid a deep economic crisis in Lebanon.



Since late 2019, Lebanon has been grappling with a severe economic crisis, including a massive currency depreciation as well as fuel and medical shortages.