Palestinians take to streets to protest Biden’s visit to West Bank

Scores of Palestinians staged a protest on Thursday against a planned visit by US President Joe Biden to the occupied West Bank.

Biden arrived in Israel on Wednesday on his first visit since he become president. He is scheduled to meet Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in the city of Bethlehem on Friday before leaving for Saudi Arabia.

"No to US policy" and "No to Biden's visit to Palestine," were among banners waved by protesters during the rally in the West Bank city of Nablus.

"Biden's visit to Bethlehem city is not welcome and aims to show support to Israel," Naser Abu Jaish, an organizer of the rally, told protesters.

He called on the Ramallah-based Palestinian Authority to boycott Biden's visit.

"The US administration has never fulfilled any pledge. We only hear promises and slogans from them," he added.

On Wednesday, Wasel Abu Yousef, an Executive Committee member of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), told Anadolu Agency that the Palestinian Authority does not pin high hopes on Biden's current visit to the region.



