Pro-Moscow leaders plan referendum on joining Russia
According to the TASS news agency, the pro-Moscow administration of the south-eastern Ukrainian region of Zaporizhzhya plans to stage a referendum on joining Russia.
Published July 14,2022
The pro-Moscow administration of the south-eastern Ukrainian region of Zaporizhzhya, which is partially occupied by Russian troops, plans to stage a referendum on joining Russia in early September.
According to the TASS news agency, the announcement made by Yevhen Balytskyi, the head of the military administration, did not mention an exact date. Balytskyi justified the decision with alleged requests from labour collectives, trade unions and public figures.
Russia conquered the southern part of the region in the first days of its invasion, but the northern area is still under Kyiv's control, as resistance is strong.
Such referendums in occupied territories have been made in other regions in the past, but Moscow has reacted cautiously to the initiatives so far. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has already said that as long as the security of the territories is not guaranteed, no referendum can be conducted.