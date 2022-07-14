News Economy Western countries promise cooperation on war crimes in Ukraine

Aside from the people killed by Russian military assaults, the invasion of Ukraine has been coloured repeatedly by reports of one-on-one atrocities carried out by invaders, such as rape and extrajudicial killings. Western states are willing to work closely together with the International Criminal Court (ICC)

DPA ECONOMY Published July 14,2022