Türkiye 'neutralizes' 11 YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria

Turkish security forces "neutralized" a total of 11 YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

The terrorists were targeted in the regions of Turkiye's anti-terror Euphrates Shield and Peace Spring operations, the ministry said on Twitter.

"There is no escape from the fate that awaits the terrorists!" it said.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, UK, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK terror group's Syrian offshoot.