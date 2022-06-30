Verstappen has 'no hard feelings' over Hamilton ahead of Silverstone

Formula One world champion Max Verstappen says he has moved on from the controversial crash with Lewis Hamilton which marred last year's British Grand Prix and is looking forward to racing around Silverstone again.



The opening-lap collision last year left Red Bull's Verstappen having to go to hospital for a check-up while Hamilton was given a 10-second time penalty but still won the race. The Dutchman though ultimately took the Briton's title.



Former F1 champion Nelson Piquet of Brazil, father of Verstappen's girlfriend, has apologized for a reported racial slur towards Hamilton over the 2021 crash.



"Of course, the crash wasn't nice, but I love the track," Verstappen told GP Racing on Thursday.



"I love going there...a really good atmosphere with Formula One and we're going really quick around there.



"So I don't have any hard feelings. And I also think very easily I can put these things aside. Of course, it wasn't nice what happened, but at the end of the day, you deal with it.



"It wasn't a nice impact for me personally, but we go out there again and try to win of course."

