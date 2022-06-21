US remains committed to reopening consulate in Jerusalem

The US reiterated Tuesday that it remains committed to reopening a consulate in Jerusalem, Palestine.

"In the meantime, we have really reenergized the relationship between United States and the Palestinian Authority, but also with Palestinian people," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters at a news conference.

He said US officials have been in talks with senior Palestinian leadership, citing Secretary of State Antony Blinken's talk with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and US President Joe Biden's visit to Palestine next month.

"This does nothing to what remains our objective of reopening a consulate in Jerusalem," said Price.

When asked by Anadolu Agency why it took so long for the US to reopen the diplomatic mission, Price said: "Obviously these are complex issues that we need to coordinate with the Government of Israel as well. But it is an issue we are committed to and we are continuing to discuss that with our Israeli partners, and with our Palestinian partners."

As part of his election campaign, Biden vowed to reopen the consulate and began to re-establish diplomatic relations with Palestine, which is a move to reverse a policy of his predecessor, Donald Trump.

Trump announced the US recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital in December 2017. The US moved its embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in May the following year.