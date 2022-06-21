 Contact Us
News Middle East Israel confirms Lapid's visit to Türkiye this week

Israel confirms Lapid's visit to Türkiye this week

Anadolu Agency MIDDLE EAST
Published June 21,2022
Subscribe
ISRAEL CONFIRMS LAPIDS VISIT TO TÜRKIYE THIS WEEK
Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid delivers a statement to the media at the Knesset in Jerusalem, 20 June 2022 (EPA)

Israel confirmed Tuesday that a planned visit by Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid to Türkiye will take place this week as scheduled.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Lior Khayyat said the visit will take place this Thursday.

Lapid will be accompanied during the visit by the foreign ministry's director general, Alon Ushpiz, according to Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper.

Lapid's visit comes amid a deep political crisis in Israel as the Knesset (Israel's Parliament) is expected to be dissolved next week.

On Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Lapid agreed to table a bill next week for the dissolution of the Knesset, a move that will bring Lapid as prime minister under a coalition agreement between them last year.