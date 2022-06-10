YPG/PKK terror group relocates hundreds of detainees linked to Syrian regime, opposition

The YPG, Syrian offshoot of the PKK terror group, on Friday relocated a total of 500 detainees affiliated with the Syrian opposition and Bashar al-Assad regime to different regions.

According to sources in Syria's northern Manbij city, hundreds of detainees from three separate prisons that were once used by Syrian regime elements were taken to prisons in the Raqqa and Hasakah regions.

The relocated people were picked from among up to 4,000 detainees kept in the Manbij city prisons.

The YPG/PKK occasionally uses the detained individuals, especially those it deems important, as bargaining chip during negotiations.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.