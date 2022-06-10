3 Yemeni soldiers killed in clashes with Houthis, army says

At least three Yemeni soldiers were killed and 21 others were injured in clashes with Houthis, the country's military said on Friday.

In a statement, the military said that the cease-fire reached under the auspices of the UN was violated 96 times by the Houthis in the provinces of Hudaydah, Hajjah, Taizz, Ad-Dali and Marib.

On April 2, the warring rivals in Yemen agreed to halt all military operations for 2 months. However, the UN announced earlier this month that the truce between the Yemeni Government and Houthi rebels had been renewed for an additional two months.

"By agreeing to implementing and now renewing the truce, the parties have provided a rare glimmer of hope to Yemenis that an end to this devastating conflict is possible," the UN said in a statement in June 2, 2022.

Yemen has been engulfed by violence and instability since 2014, when Houthi rebels captured much of the country, including the capital, Sanaa.

The Saudi-led coalition entered the war in early 2015 to restore the Yemeni government to power.

The eight-year conflict has created one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world, with millions suffering from hunger.