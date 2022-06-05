PKK preventing projects from being carried out in northern Iraq: Official

The PKK terrorist organization, which has been occupying northern Iraq for more than 30 years, has been preventing many projects from being carried out in the region, the governor of Duhok province said Sunday.

"The PKK commits atrocities in our region. It prevents the construction of many projects here. It does not allow the construction of a tunnel between Akre and Amedi districts," said Ali Tatar.

Tatar's remarks came at a commemoration ceremony marking the first anniversary of the killing of five Peshmergas by the PKK.

"The PKK is killing Peshmerga and setting a trap for us on the roads. It is killing our children as well," he said.

Omer Oreyi, an officer of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) in Duhok's mountainous Amedi district, said: "The PKK is hostile to the KRG."

"History has witnessed that wherever the PKK sets foot, it turns into ruins. It occupied our lands. The PKK should leave these places and our people should return to their villages and lands," he added.

The PKK terror group ambushed Peshmerga forces in Amedi on June 5 last year. Five Peshmerga were killed and seven were injured as a result.