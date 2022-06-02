Twin sisters in Israel give birth on the same day

Identical twin sisters in Jerusalem gave birth to their sons on the same day, according to hospital reports.



The two 31-year-olds were hospitalized one after the other, one when her waters broke, the other when she went into labour, the Shaarei Zedek hospital said on Thursday.



According to the hospital, the babies were born on Tuesday. For both women, it was their fourth child, and each has already had two daughters and a son.



"Giving birth is a special and exciting event," Jael Jischai, one of the two women, said, according to the statement. "I am happy to share this with a good friend who is also a sister."



The two were given a shared room, according to the statement. They had their third children just six weeks apart, Jischai said. Now they can once again spend their parental leave together.







