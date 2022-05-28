Palestinian official heads to Egypt to discuss Gaza reconstruction

Essam al-Dalis, head of government administration in the Gaza Strip, on Friday headed to Cairo to discuss a range of issues with Egyptian officials.

The visit will tackle the matters of Gaza reconstruction , trade and work on Rafah border crossing, the only crossing point between Egypt and the Gaza Strip, a statement said.

Al-Dalis holds the top government position in the Gaza Strip, and was appointed by Hamas, which has run the blockaded territory since 2007.

Official media expressed hope that the visit will result in strengthening joint efforts, and supporting the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip.

Egypt and Qatar are leading the process of rebuilding Gaza following the fighting between Hamas and Israel last May, which destroyed thousands of residential and commercial facilities.



