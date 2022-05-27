Iran summons Swiss envoy over U.S seizure of Iranian oil: ISNA

The seized oil tanker Pegas is seen anchored off the shore of Karystos, on the Island of Evia, Greece (REUTERS File Photo)

Iran on Friday summoned the envoy of Switzerland, which represents U.S. interests in Tehran, to protest the U.S. seizure of Iranian oil from a Russian-operated ship near Greece, the foreign ministry said in a statement quoted by Iranian media.

"The Islamic republic expressed its deep concern over the U.S. government's continued violation of international laws and international maritime conventions," the semi-official ISNA news agency quoted the ministry as saying.

The ministry called for an immediate release of the ship and its cargo.

The Iranian-flagged ship, the Pegas, was among five vessels designated by Washington on Feb. 22 - two days before Russia's invasion of Ukraine - for sanctions against Promsvyazbank, a bank viewed as critical to Russia's defence sector.



















