Senior aide to Israeli prime minister resigns

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's chief of staff resigned on Monday, less than two weeks after another senior aide bolted in a double blow to a leader who has yet to complete his first year in power.

MIDDLE EAST
Published May 23,2022
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's chief of staff has resigned, in the second resignation in Bennett's inner circle in just two weeks.

A statement by Bennett's office did not provide a reason for the resignation of Tal Gan-Zvi.

Gan-Zvi was a close aide to Bennett for over 10 years and was considered a right-wing flank in his government, who pushed for its right-wing agenda.

According to The Jerusalem Post newspaper, Gan-Zvi is expected to go into the business world.

Earlier this month, Bennett's diplomatic adviser Shimrit Meir resigned, in a sign of growing problems facing Bennett's government.