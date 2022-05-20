Israeli troops leave dozens of Palestinian anti-settlement activists injured in West Bank

Dozens of Palestinians were injured on Friday when the Israeli army dispersed anti-settlement activities in several locations of the occupied West Bank.

The rallies, which took place in the Beita and Beit Dajan villages of Nablus, saw fierce attacks by the Israeli army to disperse the marchers.

In a statement, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said its crews responded to 65 cases in the two towns.

At least 13 were injured by rubber bullets and 48 affected by gas inhalation.

Beta and Beit Dajan have seen weekly popular activities in defiance of Israeli bids to confiscate large areas of their lands for settlement purposes.

In Kafr Qaddoum, east of West Bank city of Qalqilya, four Palestinians were wounded by rubber bullets and dozens were affected by gas during confrontations with the Israeli army, according to a statement by anti-settlement activist Murad Shteiwi.

On weekly basis, Palestinians hold demonstrations against illegal Jewish settlements in different parts of the West Bank, especially in Beita, Beit Dajan, and Kafr Qaddoum villages.

Israeli and Palestinian estimates indicate there are about 650,000 settlers living in 164 settlements and 116 outposts in the West Bank, including in occupied Jerusalem.