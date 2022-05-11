Altun says targeting journalists 'unacceptable'

Turkey's communications director reacted to the killing of Al Jazeera correspondent Shireen Abu Akleh on Wednesday, saying targeting journalists is unacceptable "under any circumstances."

"I am deeply saddened by the news of Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Aqla's killing and offer my condolences to her family and colleagues," Fahrettin Altun wrote on Twitter.

"It is unacceptable for journalists, who serve the public and the truth, to be targeted under any circumstances," he said.

Altun called for a "proper, transparent, and swift" investigation into the incident, adding that those responsible are brought to justice.

Abu Akleh was killed while covering an Israeli raid in the northern Jenin city, occupied West Bank, earlier in the day. Palestinian authorities and the Doha-based television network say the 51-year-old was targeted by Israeli forces.