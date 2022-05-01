Tunisia’s Ennahda blames authorities for threats against opponents

Tunisia's Ennahda movement has blamed the country's authorities for the rising threats against political opponents in the country.

In a statement, Ennahda reiterated its rejection of attempts to divide Tunisians and incitement against political opponents.

It held the Tunisian authorities responsible for "the rising threats against political figures opposing the coup," without providing details about the nature of threats against opposition politicians.

There was no comment from the Tunisian authorities on Ennahda's statement.

Tunisia has been in the throes of a deep political crisis since July 25, 2021, when President Kais Saied dismissed the government, suspended parliament, and assumed executive authority, in a move decried by opponents as a "coup."

The North African country is also going through a severe economic crisis aggravated by the coronavirus pandemic amid the ongoing Russian war on Ukraine.

In March, Saied dissolved the suspended parliament, shortly after lawmakers convened a plenary session to overturn his measures.