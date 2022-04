At least nine killed by bomb blasts on minibuses in Afghan city: police

Two bomb blasts aboard separate minibuses killed at least nine people on Thursday in Mazar-i-Sharif, police said, just days after a deadly explosion rocked a Shiite mosque in the northern Afghan city.

"The targets appear to be Shiite passengers," Balkh provincial police spokesman Asif Waziri told AFP, adding 13 people were wounded in the blasts.