Turkish president arrives in Saudi Arabia on working visit

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday evening arrived in Saudi Arabia for a two-day working visit.

Erdoğan's plane landed at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah.

Khalid Al-Faisal, the emir of Mecca region, welcomed the Turkish president at the airport.

Turkish ambassador in Riyadh, Fatih Ulusoy, and Turkey's permanent representative to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Mehmet Metin Eker were present as well.

Erdoğan is scheduled to meet with King Salman bin Abdulaziz and excepted to discuss bilateral relations in all aspects.

The Turkish president is accompanied by first lady Emine Erdoğan, Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, Justice Minister Bekir Bozdağ, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca, and Treasury and Finance Minister Nurettin Nebati.

Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, Commerce Minister Mehmet Muş, Deputy Chairman of Turkey's Justice and Development (AK) Party Binali Yıldırım, head of National Intelligence Organization Hakan Fidan, and Communications Director Fahrettin Altun are also part of the delegation.

Turkey and Saudi Arabia will start a "new era" to boost bilateral ties, Erdoğan said on Thursday before his departure.

"My visit (to Saudi Arabia) is the manifestation of our common will to start a new era of cooperation as two brotherly countries," Erdoğan told reporters at Istanbul's Ataturk Airport.

"It is in our common interest to increase our cooperation with Saudi Arabia in fields such as health, energy, food security, agricultural technologies, defense industry, and finance," he said.

Erdoğan also said Turkey strives to ensure regional peace and resolve problems via dialogue and diplomacy.

"I believe we will boost our ties in every field through our joint efforts," he said, stressing "the potential especially in renewable and clean energy technologies."

He said regional and international developments will also be on the agenda during his visit. "We express at every occasion that we place as much importance on the stability and security of our brothers in the Gulf region as our own."

Erdoğan also underlined the importance of "dialogue and cooperation" for the security and stability of the entire region as "threats are growing more and more complex."

He also condemned recent drone and missile attacks targeting Saudi Arabia.

In recent years Turkish-Saudi ties suffered due to foreign policy differences. Tensions rose following the 2018 murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul.