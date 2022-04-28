2 terrorists neutralized in southeastern Turkey

At least two terrorists were neutralized during the anti-terror Operation Eren Abluka-2 (Blockade) in Turkey's southeastern province, the Turkish Interior Ministry said on Thursday.

The terrorists were neutralized and their weapons seized by the gendarmerie in the Hakkari province, a ministry statement said.

It added that the operation continues in the region.

Turkey launched Eren operations last year, named after Eren Bülbül, a 15-year-old boy killed on August 11, 2017, by the PKK terror group.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.