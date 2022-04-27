At least 5 civilians wounded in rocket attack by YPG/PKK terrorists in Syria

At least five civilians were wounded Tuesday in a rocket attack carried out by YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria's Tal Rifat district against opposition-controlled Mara district.

The YPG/PKK was supposed to evacuate from Tal Rifat in line with an agreement between Turkey and Russia on Oct. 22, 2019, following the former's military operation. It is still present there, however, and strikes civilian settlements.

At least six rockets were fired by terrorists at Mara, wounding five civilians and causing material damage, according to initial reports.

The Turkish Armed Forces (TAF) struck the terrorist group's posts in the region with self-propelled howitzers stationed in the Operation Euphrates Shield region, which was cleared after Turkey's counter-terrorism campaign.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union-has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

Euphrates Shield (2016) is one of the three successful anti-terror operations that Turkey has launched since 2016 across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents. The other two are Olive Branch (2018) and Peace Spring (2019).





