Israel detains 3 Palestinian fishermen off Gaza coast

Three Palestinian fishermen were detained by Israeli naval forces off the coast of the blockaded Gaza Strip on Monday, according to a local NGO.



Zakaria Baker of the Union of Agricultural Work Committees (UAEC) in Gaza said the three fishermen were taken into custody while fishing off the coast of Rafah in southern Gaza Strip.



The fishermen's boat was seized by the Israeli Navy and tugged to the Ashdod port, Baker told Anadolu Agency.



There was no comment from the Israeli army on the report.



About 4,000 Palestinians work in the fishing sector in Gaza, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Agriculture.



Palestinian fishermen often suffer from multiple Israeli violations, including attempting to sink Palestinian boats in the sea, firing at them, as well as narrowing the fishing area for long periods.