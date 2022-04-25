Russian FM Lavrov warns of 'real' danger of World War III

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Monday that peace talks with Ukraine would continue, while warning there was a "real" danger of World War III .

Speaking to Russian news agencies, he criticised Kyiv's approach to the talks, adding: "Goodwill has its limits. But if it isn't reciprocal, that doesn't help the negotiation process."





ZELENSKY ACCUSED OF "PRETENDING" TO NEGOTIATE

"But we are continuing to engage in negotiations with the team delegated by (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelensky, and these contacts will go on."

But Lavrov accused former actor Zelensky of "pretending" to negotiate.

"He's a good actor," he said.





But he added: "If you watch attentively and read attentively what he says, you'll find a thousand contradictions."

Given the current tensions, Lavrov said the danger of World War III was "real".

"The danger is serious, it is real, you can't underestimate it," Lavrov told the Interfax news agency.

MILITARY SITUATION TO DETERMINE ANY AGREEMENT WITH UKRAINE

Lavrov said that the Ukrainian conflict will end with an agreement but its content will depend on the military situation.





Lavrov also told Russian state television in an interview that Kyiv was only imitating negotiations, according to a transcript published on the foreign ministry's website.







