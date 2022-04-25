News World Zelensky thanks U.S. for arms aid and calls for new Russia sanctions

Zelensky thanks U.S. for arms aid and calls for new Russia sanctions

"We discussed defence assistance with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin, strengthening sanctions on Russia, financial support for Ukraine and security guarantees," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said on his official Telegram channel.

DPA WORLD Published April 25,2022 Subscribe

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the U.S. for arms assistance during the visit of two high-ranking U.S. ministers, while calling for a tightening of sanctions on Russia.



"We discussed defence assistance with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin, strengthening sanctions on Russia, financial support for Ukraine and security guarantees," Zelensky announced on his official Telegram channel.



The arms aid, amounting to $3.4 billion dollars so far, had helped Ukraine a lot in its national defence, Zelensky said. At the same time, he said, it was important to limit Russia's potential for attack by imposing tougher sanctions.



Zelensky referred to an action plan already developed by Andriy Yermak, the head of the Ukrainian presidential administration, and Michael McFaul, the former US ambassador in Moscow.



In addition, Zelensky stressed how important it was for the Ukrainian economy to have better access to the U.S. market for its goods.













