Turkey 'neutralizes' senior PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria

Two senior PKK/YPG terrorists were "neutralized" in northern Syria, Turkish security sources said Friday.

In an anti-terror operation led by Turkey's National Intelligence Organization (MIT), Rodin Abdulkadir Muhammed and Ranya Henan, so-called senior members of the PKK/YPG terrorist group operating in the Ayn al-Arab (Kobani) region of Syria, were neutralized, said the sources.

Rodin Abdulkadir Muhammed, codenamed Ronahi Kobani, was co-chair of the PKK/YPG's so-called Ayn al-Arab Defense Committee, while Ranya Henan, codenamed Dilar Halep, was a member of the so-called YPJ Kobani Executive Committee, the sources added.

According to the sources, the MIT conducted the operation in Ayn al-Arab against two terrorists who reportedly organized fatal attacks on Turkish security forces at the Turkey-Syria border.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.