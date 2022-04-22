Turkey ‘neutralizes’ 42 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish security forces have "neutralized" 42 PKK terrorists since the recent launch of Operation Claw-Lock in northern Iraq, the country's National Defense Ministry said on Friday.

The anti-terror operation is successfully proceeding as planned, according to the ministry, which also posted footage of the operation on Twitter.

According to the ministry, after reports that the terrorist group was planning a large-scale attack, the new operation was launched on Monday, which is in accordance with the principle of self-defense enshrined in the UN Charter.

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq to plot cross-border attacks in Turkey.

In 2020, Turkey launched operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle in the border regions of northern Iraq to ensure the safety of the Turkish people and the frontiers.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.